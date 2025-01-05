The Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon: A Celebration of Fitness, Unity, and Environmental Awareness

Advertisement













Nagpur – The 8th edition of the Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon, a landmark event promoting fitness, camaraderie, and a healthier lifestyle, witnessed thousands of participants from across the country converging at the Institute of Science Grounds. The marathon, organized by Adventures and You, featured five race categories—42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km—bringing together runners of all ages and abilities to celebrate resilience, determination, and the vibrant spirit of Nagpur.

In his address at the prize distribution ceremony, Shri Shravan Hardikar, MD of Maha Metro, emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and lifestyle changes to address the pressing issue of climate change. “It is our duty to conserve the environment for future generations. Simple steps like using public transport such as the Metro, cycling, or walking can significantly reduce our carbon footprint,” he said. Shri Hardikar also encouraged participants to set New Year goals and adopt stress-free hobbies like music or sports to enrich their lives.

The event saw distinguished personalities in attendance, including Shri Anil Kumar Kokate, Director (SP), Shri Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Director (RSS), Shri Harendra Pandey, Director (Finance), and Dr. Anup Marar, CEO (Healthcare) at Meghe Group of Institutions. Other prominent figures included Shri Kartik Uttarwar, Dean of Priyadarshini College of Management, and representatives from Akhada Studio, Baidyanath Lifesciences, and Amul India.

Here are the winners from the marathon across various categories:

42 KM – Men

1. Gangaram Mourya: 03:35:36

2. Chotaram: 03:45:29

3. Venigalla Choudary: 03:57:41

42 KM – Women

1. Rutuja Dhake: 04:52:49

2. Deepmala Salunkhe: 05:03:15

21 KM – Men

1. Manohar Barai: 01:24:02

2. Omprakash: 01:24:28

3. Jitendra Patle: 01:26:17

21 KM – Women

1. Bhagirathi: 01:24:56

2. Sheetal Ambekar: 01:36:03

3. Nikita Sahu: 01:38:34

10 KM – Men

1. Vaibhav Dandekar: 00:40:21

2. Atul Mankar: 00:40:33

3. Rushikesh Wadkar: 00:40:39

10 KM – Women

1. Rita Tarare: 00:43:22

2. Ankita Mankar: 00:45:26

3. Rutuja Madavi: 00:45:27

Organized by Shri Mitesh Rambhia of Adventures and You, the event was a remarkable testament to the city’s commitment to health, fitness, and environmental sustainability. The Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon continues to inspire citizens to embrace an active lifestyle while fostering a collective sense of purpose and unity.