Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019
Education | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

The 7th Batch of Dr Rawal’s Free Urdu Classes Announced

VidLitFest has announced the 7th batch of free Urdu Classes. Eminent faculty Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal will conduct the classes. Dr. Rawal is a well known Chartered Accountant, who is MA in Urdu and has been conducting free Urdu classes as a passion for that language. Hundreds of students of all ages have learnt Urdu under Dr Rawal’s tutelage.

Urdu language was born in India, and it developed itself into one of the most beautiful languages in the world. While it continues to be the language of choice for Hindi movie dialogues and songs, the number of people knowing Urdu script has been declining. Using a unique teaching methodology developed by Dr Rawal, the student can quickly learn to read and write Urdu script. They may then work towards acquiring advanced skill. The course is open to people of all ages.

The classes will start from 1st August and will be conducted from Monday to Friday from 7.00 PM to 8.00 PM, at Lodha House, 9 Shanti Vihar, Hennessey Road (Crorepati Gali), Near Hislop College, Civil Lines, Nagpur 440001. The course duration is 6 weeks. There are no registration charges and the course is free. Since only limited slots are available, please register soon on 9422101839.

Happening Nagpur
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
Nagpur Crime News
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Man kills drunkard son in Hudkeshwar, surrenders to cops
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Maharashtra News
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
रामटेक येथे दिवसाढवळ्या एक लाख रुपये असलेली पिशवी हिसकाऊन चोर पोबारा
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Hindi News
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
गुरू-शिष्य के रिश्ते पर कालिख पोती
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
Trending News
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Featured News
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
Watch : DCP takes criminals to public, appeals them to come forward against such elements
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
विडिओ : गणेशपेठ पो स्टे गुन्ह्यातील आरोपींना अटक करून,जनतेला भयमुक्त राहण्याचे केले आव्हान
Trending In Nagpur
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
NMC focus to make Health Deptt Modernised-Mechanised: Kukreja
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Crowning glory: Nagpur bags Earth Day Network Award again
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
Two conmen dupe trader of Rs 26 lakh in Tehsil by promising a loan
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
VNIT student commits suicide in hostel after failing in exam
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Big Bazaar’s Wednesday gimmick leaves customers cheated in Nagpur
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
Conman who posed as MPCB official dupes job seekers of Rs 21.50 lakh
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
दिव्यांग क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में चयन होने पर गुरुदास राऊत का मुख्यमंत्री ने किया सत्कार
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
बच्चों के स्कुल बैग के ज्यादा वजन को लेकर आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
महानगरपालिकेच्या नियोजन शून्यतेमुळेच पाणीकपातीचे संकट : विशाल मुत्तेमवार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145