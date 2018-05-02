The 7th Batch of Dr Rawal’s Free Urdu Classes Announced

VidLitFest has announced the 7th batch of free Urdu Classes. Eminent faculty Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal will conduct the classes. Dr. Rawal is a well known Chartered Accountant, who is MA in Urdu and has been conducting free Urdu classes as a passion for that language. Hundreds of students of all ages have learnt Urdu under Dr Rawal’s tutelage.

Urdu language was born in India, and it developed itself into one of the most beautiful languages in the world. While it continues to be the language of choice for Hindi movie dialogues and songs, the number of people knowing Urdu script has been declining. Using a unique teaching methodology developed by Dr Rawal, the student can quickly learn to read and write Urdu script. They may then work towards acquiring advanced skill. The course is open to people of all ages.

The classes will start from 1st August and will be conducted from Monday to Friday from 7.00 PM to 8.00 PM, at Lodha House, 9 Shanti Vihar, Hennessey Road (Crorepati Gali), Near Hislop College, Civil Lines, Nagpur 440001. The course duration is 6 weeks. There are no registration charges and the course is free. Since only limited slots are available, please register soon on 9422101839.