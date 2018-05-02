The 3 Best Overseas Played in Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Cricket Tips

After the auctions and the announcement of the IPL matches, fans were super excited to see their favourite players perform on the cricket field. However, this excitement didn’t last long as the government declared a nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19. There has been no announcement regarding IPL 2020. If BCCI agrees, IPL will be conducted in Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates this year. Until then, players are getting ready for the Dream11 prediction game.

Though many tournaments and games are available for fantasy cricket players, IPL is the most popular format for Indians. The fun, excitement, predictions, and the unique and incredible shots from the Indian and overseas players make IPL the most exciting format for cricket buffs. Players use fantasy cricket tips to choose their team and players for fantasy cricket. This year, KXIP has purchased some of the most talented players. Not only the Indian players but Kings XI Punjab squad has picked the finest cricketers from different countries. According to the Dream11 today match prediction, KXIP is going to be one of the strongest teams of this year.

Here are the top 3 overseas players that make KXIP a perfect team for IPL 2020.

Chris Gayle

Christopher Hanry Gayle, popularly known as Chris Gayle, is one of the strongest players in Kings XI Punjab squad. He isn’t new to the industry. The Universe Boss plays for West Indies in the International cricket format. He is known for his remarkable batting skills. Chris doesn’t take time to start his boundary-game. This left-handed batsman has the ability to play impeccable shots.

Chris Gayle has hit many centuries in his cricket career. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past several years until he was sold to KXIP in 2018. Chris is the opener. He is the first one to bat for the team. So, adding him to your fantasy cricket team will be a smart decision. In addition to batting, Chris Gayle can bowl. Though he isn’t a fantastic or experienced bowler, he has the potential to deliver a few overs (if needed).

Hardus Viljoen

Hardus Viljoen might be a new name in the IPL tournament, but this player from South Africa knows how to confuse the batsman and get their wicket. He is a right-arm pace bowler. You are going to see him deliver the death overs, which is his speciality.

One quality of Hardus Viljoen that sets him apart from other pacers is his ability to handle the pressure. Bowling in death overs is challenging. The player was sold before Sam Curran, which explains Punjab’s hopes from this pacer. Additionally, Mohammad Shami needs a bowling partner who could bowl in slog overs and save some runs for the team. Hardus Viljoen does exactly the same. He will make a perfect fit for your Dream11 Grand League Teamand Dream 11 Predictions.

Nicholas Pooran

Another player from West Indies, Nicholas Pooran, plays quite well. He might not have established himself a reputation as Christopher Hanry Gayle, but he definitely has the skills to play amazing shots. He started playing in the IPL matches in 2017 when he was sold to Mumbai Indians. In 2018, Kings XI Punjab bought him.

The last year’s IPL was the turning point in his T20 IPL career. He played quite a big inning for the team in 2019. We might also get to see a wonderful partnership between KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran this year. However, there is a good chance the team will select Pooran for the middle-order batting line as Glenn Maxwell can’t play due to the elbow injury.