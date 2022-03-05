Tenure of NMC House ends, Administrator to run civic body affairs

Nagpur: The sprawling premises of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) witnessed all the City Fathers huddled together for a photo session for the last time as the current tenure of General Body came to an end. The Corporators were elected in the NMC elections held in February, 2017 for a five year term. The tenure of the House ended on March 4 and the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B took over as Administrator at NMC from Saturday, March 5.

The Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari invited all the Corporators for the photo-session as is the tradition. The photo-session was organised in the premises of NMC. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was prominently present on the occasion.

The Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B will be NMC Administrator until civic elections are held and results are announced. The appointment of the Administrator comes on expected lines as the next elections to NMC are likely to be held either in last week of April or first week of May.