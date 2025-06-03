Temple Thefts Across India: Court Denies Bail to Accused ‘Antaryami’

Nagpur: In a shocking revelation during a bail hearing at the District Court, it came to light that the accused, Antaryami alias Santosh Parmanand Das, is wanted in multiple temple theft cases across various parts of the country. The court, taking the matter seriously, rejected the bail plea citing the gravity of the offences and the accused’s criminal history.

The case stems from a theft reported at the Sheetalnath Digambar Jain Temple, located at Great Nag Road, Juni Shukrawari, Nagpur. Based on a complaint filed by the temple’s secretary, Kotwali police registered an FIR under Sections 331(3), 331(4), 305(D), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Details of the Theft and Legal Proceedings

According to the prosecution, on the morning of February 28, 2025, around 6:50 AM, a man named Mukesh Doshi informed the authorities about the theft at the Sheetalnath Jain Temple. He reported missing silver idols and cash from the donation box. Following this, an FIR was filed and the accused was arrested.

During the hearing, Antaryami’s lawyer argued that the lower court had earlier rejected the bail, but now the chargesheet had been filed and the investigation was complete. The lawyer claimed that the accused was falsely implicated and that his family depended on him financially, requesting bail on these humanitarian grounds.

Prosecution Strongly Opposes Bail

However, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail, stating that Antaryami was a habitual offender targeting Jain temples across India. He was accused of stealing silver idols of Lord Sheetalnath, Lord Shantinath, and other deities, along with silver thrones and cash from donation boxes — with total stolen goods amounting to ₹11.82 lakh. CCTV footage capturing the theft was submitted as evidence.

Criminal Record Across Multiple States

The court was informed that Antaryami has multiple cases registered against him in various police stations:

Ganeshpeth Police Station (Nagpur): Two pending cases.

Tehsil Police Station: Skipped court appearances.

Panaji Police Station (Goa): Declared absconder.

Mudabidri Police Station (Karnataka): Declared absconder.

Raigad, Gondia (Ramdevra Temple), Lalbagh Cuttack, Kolhapuri Gate Amravati: Multiple theft FIRs.

Fake identity documents: He allegedly used forged Aadhaar cards to hide his real identity.

Considering his criminal track record, ongoing cases, and risk of reoffending, the court dismissed the bail application.

Conclusion:

The court’s decision to deny bail to Antaryami reflects the seriousness of temple thefts and the need to curb repeat offences involving religious institutions. With temple treasures often being irreplaceable and sacred to devotees, law enforcement agencies are now under pressure to ensure such offenders are held accountable across state borders.