Temp drops as unseasonal rains lash Orange City

Nagpur: Temperature dropped drastically as unseasonal rain lashed the Orange City for consecutive two days on Thursday and Friday. The City witnessed a drop in temperature by 8 degrees Celsius mainly due to rain and cloudy weather.

Rainfall was reported in other parts of Vidarbha and even hail lashed the village Shelapur in Buldhana district. The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an ‘orange alert’ for a few days. On Friday, the IMD issued Nowcast warnings several times in the day and till late in the evening. Gusty winds and rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning were reported in various parts of Vidarbha region including Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Washim districts. In Buldhana district, hail lashed Shelapur in Motala tehsil.

The unseasonal rainfall resulted in an eight degrees Celsius drop in maximum temperature. The maximum temperature dipped to 29.4 degrees Celsius, which is very pleasant considering that it is the second half of March. The minimum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal. As per the IMD Nagpur, the city received 9.9 mm rainfall between 8.30 am of March 18 and 8.30 am of March 19. IMD predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers’ on Saturday.