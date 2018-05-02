Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Telangana: 50 dead in heavy rains, flash floods

    At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday.

    Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

    Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital bearing the worst hit.

    He has written to Prime Minister Narednra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works, the release added.



    मनपाच्या उपद्रव शोध पथकांनी बाजारपेठेत केली कोरोनाबाबत जनजागृती
    ध्रुव पॅथालॉजीचा मागील डाटा आई.सी.एम.आर.पोर्टलवर
    गोसीखुर्द: बुडित क्षेत्रातील गावांचे फेर सर्वेक्षण तातडीने करा
    प्रोटोकॉल पाळा; स्वत:ची आणि कुटुंबीयांची काळजी घ्या!
    आरोग्य अधिकारी याना संघटनेच्या वतीने चेतावनी
    Nagpur continues to improve Covid recovery rate, reports 588 cases a day
    टोल टॅक्स वाचविण्याकरिता अवैधरीत्या रेती व कोयला वाहतूक
    संतरा मार्केट,पूर्वी द्वार यात्रियों की सुविधा हेतु खोलने की मांग
    माझे कुटुंब माझी जबाबदारी मोहिमेच्या दुसऱ्या टप्प्यात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या पर्यवेक्षीय भेटी
    Video : Hislop College में सोशल डिस्टसेंसिंग की उड़ रही धज्जियां
