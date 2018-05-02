Tekdi Ganesh Mandir doors open for devotees after 8-month lockdown

Nagpur: Doors of the iconic Tekdi Gamesh Mandir, closed since the past 8 months due to Covid-19 pandemic, were thrown open to devotees on Monday, November 16. The corona outbreak had deprived lakhs of devotees from darshan of their beloved deity. However, the wait was over on Monday as the Maharashtra Government gave its nod for opening religious places in the State.

Joyous atmosphere prevailed among the devotees as the portals of Tekdi Ganesh Mandir were opened on Padwa, one of the auspicious occasions of three and a half muhurt during Diwali. Monday was also the day of Lord Shivshankar. Diwali of devotees turned more joyous with darshan of Vighnaharta.

The Tekdi Ganesh Mandir Trust has chalked out Covid-19 guidelines and the devotees will have to follow the rules strictly for entering the temple and darshan of Lord Ganesh.

Earlier, hectic activity was witnessed at the temple as final touches were being given for cleaning and dusting before devotees started visiting the historic mandir.