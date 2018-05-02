    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Nov 16th, 2020

    Tekdi Ganesh Mandir doors open for devotees after 8-month lockdown

    Nagpur: Doors of the iconic Tekdi Gamesh Mandir, closed since the past 8 months due to Covid-19 pandemic, were thrown open to devotees on Monday, November 16. The corona outbreak had deprived lakhs of devotees from darshan of their beloved deity. However, the wait was over on Monday as the Maharashtra Government gave its nod for opening religious places in the State.

    Joyous atmosphere prevailed among the devotees as the portals of Tekdi Ganesh Mandir were opened on Padwa, one of the auspicious occasions of three and a half muhurt during Diwali. Monday was also the day of Lord Shivshankar. Diwali of devotees turned more joyous with darshan of Vighnaharta.

    The Tekdi Ganesh Mandir Trust has chalked out Covid-19 guidelines and the devotees will have to follow the rules strictly for entering the temple and darshan of Lord Ganesh.

    Earlier, hectic activity was witnessed at the temple as final touches were being given for cleaning and dusting before devotees started visiting the historic mandir.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Ajni Traffic cops seize sand-laden truck
    Ajni Traffic cops seize sand-laden truck
    Tekdi Ganesh Mandir doors open for devotees after 8-month lockdown
    Tekdi Ganesh Mandir doors open for devotees after 8-month lockdown
    नागपुरात टेकडी गणेश मंदिर भाविकांसाठी झाले खुले
    नागपुरात टेकडी गणेश मंदिर भाविकांसाठी झाले खुले
    Nagpurians defy ‘bans,’ appeals; burst crackers to full blast on Diwali
    Nagpurians defy ‘bans,’ appeals; burst crackers to full blast on Diwali
    EE-SE- CAFO की मिलीभगत से हुआ सीमेंट सड़क निविदा सह भुगतान घोटाला
    EE-SE- CAFO की मिलीभगत से हुआ सीमेंट सड़क निविदा सह भुगतान घोटाला
    Wreath laying ceremony of Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao held in Nagpur
    Wreath laying ceremony of Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao held in Nagpur
    Two Nagpur youths murdered near Dongargaon
    Two Nagpur youths murdered near Dongargaon
    Illuminated bicycles on round in Nagpur to promote good health
    Illuminated bicycles on round in Nagpur to promote good health
    राइडर ग्रुप ने चमचमाती साइकिल के साथ निकाली रैली, दिया पर्यावरण बचाने का संदेश
    राइडर ग्रुप ने चमचमाती साइकिल के साथ निकाली रैली, दिया पर्यावरण बचाने का संदेश
    Australian High Commissioner meets RSS Chief in Nagpur
    Australian High Commissioner meets RSS Chief in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145