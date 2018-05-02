Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 13th, 2019
Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife rushes out of in-laws residence in tears

Aishwarya Rai, former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife, on Friday came out of her in-law’s residence in tears.Rai, clad in a yellow suit, left Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi’s residence in a huff and sat in a car purportedly belonging to her father, RJD legislator Chandrika Rai.

The duo tied the knot in May last year, but six months later, Tej Pratap filed for a divorce asserting that he was unhappy with the marriage.According to the sources, Rai was living with her in-laws even after her marriage with Tej Pratap turned sour.

