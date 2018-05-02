Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 3rd, 2020

    Tehsil police nab goon wanted in attempt to murder case

    Nagpur: In a significant development, Tehsil police arrested a goon wanted in attempt to murder case from Ansar Nagar during criminal evaluation drive conducted between the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The accused identified Sameer Khan (20), a resident of Mominpura was booked by Pachpaoli police under Sections 307, 324 and he was absconding since January 6, 2020 i.e. from the day of offence.

    Between the intervening night of Thursday and Wednesday, the staff of Tehsil police lead by API Swapnil Wagh was initiating the ambitious criminal evaluation drive of Tehsil Senior PI Bhandarkar.

    During the same, the staff received a tip-off about a armed man hiding in Ansar Nagar. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the staff of Tehsil police rushed to the spot and rounded up the accused who identified himself as Khan.

