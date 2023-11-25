Teenage boy, youth end lives in separate incidents in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two persons, including a teenage boy studying in Standard XI, committed suicide in separate incidents on Thursday.

A native of Priyadarshini Colony, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Atharva Satyendra Shrivastava (17) was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope in his room No 14, A to Z Ventures Boys Hostel, opposite Karnataka Sangh, Gokulpeth, around 12 noon. With the assistance of other boys in the hostel, the warden brought Atharva down and rushed him to Dande Hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’ The body was then sent to Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

Police arrived at the hostel after receiving the information about the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that Atharva was preparing for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS courses. He had also joined coaching classes to qualify the test. Cops checked his room but no suicide note was found. However, the reason behind the boy taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

Ambazari Police, who registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, have seized Atharva’s mobile phone for investigation purposes.

Similarly, in another incident, an unemployed youth committed suicide in Sonegaon area. Laksh Mahesh Jugani (24) hanged himself with a ceiling fan using a ‘dupatta’ in his house at Flat No 302, Deep Apartment, Ujwal Nagar, Wardha Road in the early hours of Thursday.

Prima facie, Sonegaon Police said, Laksh was not getting a suitable job and was depressed because of the poor financial condition of his family.

