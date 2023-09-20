Teenage boy on phone falls off 7th floor, dies in Nagpur

Nagpur: A teenage boy died after falling off the seventh floor of an under-construction building while talking on a mobile phone in Bajaj Nagar on Monday night.

Identified as Akhilesh Nirpat Dhurve (19), the deceased was a native of Nandora, Tehsil Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. Akhilesh was working at the seventh floor of the under-construction building at Plot No 20, Bajaj Nagar, near Central India Institute of Medical Sciences (CIIMS), around 9.30 pm. He was talking on a cell phone. Suddenly, he lost balance and fell off the building. With serious injuries, Akhilesh was rushed to Government Medical College by co-workers where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’

Bajaj Nagar Police registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation.

