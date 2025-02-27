Teenage boy kills drunkard father for abusing mother near Nagpur

Nagpur: A teenage boy killed his drunkard father in anger for abusing his mother at Kondhali town in Nagpur district on Wednesday.

The accused, Anshul alias Gaurav Babarao Jaipurkar (19), attacked his father, Babarao Madhukar Jaipurkar (52), with a wooden stick and killed him on the spot.

According to police, Babarao was addicted to alcohol and was not working. His wife worked at Madhavbagh, while their daughter had recently married. Anshul, who works as a motor mechanic, came home for lunch at 11 am. At that time, his drunk father abused his mother. Anshul got into a heated argument with his father, which turned violent. In a fit of rage, Anshul hit his father on the head with a wooden stick and killed him on the spot.

Kondhali Police led by API Rajkumar Tripathi reached the spot for investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bapu Roham also visited and conducted a panchnama. The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur, for an autopsy.

Kondhali Police have registered a murder case against Anshul and arrested him. Forensic experts also were called to the scene, and further investigation is underway.