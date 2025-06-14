Teen killed over kharra dispute, two friends arrested in Nagpur’s Ajni

Advertisement



Nagpur: A minor dispute over ‘kharra’ ended in a bloody tragedy after an 18- year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by two of his friends in the Vishwakarma Nagar area under the Ajni police station limits.

The victim has been identified as Aryan Vilas Wahile, a resident of the same locality.

According to the police, Aryan was involved in balloon decoration work and often worked alongside the accused — Rahul Shyam Hazare (24) and Nageshwar alias Sonu Masram (23) — who are also from Vishwakarma Nagar and engaged in similar work. The incident traces back to an altercation on June 9, when Aryan reportedly asked Rahul for kharra. Rahul refused, which led to an argument. The heated exchange turned violent and both Rahul and Sonu allegedly assaulted Aryan.

During the attack, Rahul reportedly struck Aryan on the head with an iron rod. The next day, on June 10, Aryan’s father found him lying unconscious on a footpath and immediately brought him home. Initially, the family gave him coconut water, but his condition worsened by evening. Around 8 pm, the family rushed Aryan to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

At first, the police registered a case of accidental death and initiated a routine investigation. However, after the post-mortem report indicated a fatal head injury, the case took a serious turn. Based on medical findings and further inquiry, police confirmed that Aryan had been assaulted which led to his death.

Following this revelation, Ajni police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under relevant sections of the BNS and arrested both Rahul and Sonu.

