Sat, Aug 31st, 2019

Tecnical snag in Binaki ESR inlet valve, water supply to be effected on Sunday

Nagpur: The Binaki ESR inlet valve has developed some technical snag & is not functioning properly.NMC-OCW team is working on it and probably it may be repaired till midnight also. However following the technical snag the ESR’ filling will get delayed and Binaki -I, Binaki -II, & Binaki ESR areas will get affected.

Area affected are:-
Binaki ext. CA –
Mahendra nagar, yashodip colony, sujata nagar, baba budh nagar, bapu patil wadi, hanuman sociery, veerchakra society, faruque nagar, puchkua…

Binaki II – Indira mata nagar, yadav nagar, ekta colony, sudam nagar, housing board, bank colony, sanjay gandhi nagar, adivasi nagar, gond mohallah. Dhammadip nagar and panchavati

Binaki I – Pravesh nagar, sangam nagar, yashodhara nagar, pawan nagar, garib navaz nagar, shivshakti nagar, pande basti, mehbub pura.

