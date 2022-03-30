Tech Moves: How to build a strong data science culture?

Introduction

A strong data-centric science culture requires both transformative thinking and technology and is probably one of the best ways businesses can gain a competitive advantage. An exploding amount of data that is being generated, as this is being read, has the potential to fuel a new era of fact-based innovation in tech-savvy corporate companies, all the while backing up new ideas with strong evidence. In such a scenario, building a culture that is driven by data science has become imperative to make a business be free-flowing and withstand the harsh blows of competition.

In order to generate such a culture, certain steps must be chalked out and followed. Here are five important steps to creating a data science culture:

Embrace intellectual humility

Getting to accept the fact that it is okay not to know everything should be acknowledged and welcomed. Data should be trusted to help you figure out and add something of value. The world has set foot in the age of big data where artificial intelligence (AI) and easy access to powerful resources are acceptable. Because of one’s bias, putting artificial limits can lead to non-representative data sets, poorly engineered features or algorithmic outputs. This can often give rise to highly misleading, or catastrophic results.

Learn from experts to build a better strategy

Data science involves tremendous research and experimentation, unlike a stereotypical engineering organization that has not been designed nor be adept in data science, but only to create and execute based on roadmaps of products.

Some of the key aspects that should be included to build a foolproof strategy include data collection, machine learning, training pipeline, acquisition, road map creation, testing and verification of methodologies, and a resourcing plan. These activities go beyond the expertise of product management, hence require the skills of a leverage third-party company. Their real-world experience in data-solving science challenges helps to obliterate any risk or frustration. A data analytics certification or a business analytics course for the in-house team, provided you decide not to use a third-party company, can come in handy.

Experimentation

The ability to collect data, combined with any advances made in machine learning and the availability of powerful computing resources creates a perfect blend of data modeling. Both supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques can be used to provide powerful insight, which can only be possible through trial and error by experimentations.

Productization

Once the ‘experimentation’ part gets settled, the proof of concept can be moved into engineering mode. Productizing the project for internal or external customers to get out of research mode is often a part of a data analytics course. Some productized models could be integrated into a current workflow and into an internal-facing tool that is often used for decision-making.

Long-term Thinking

Developing a new machine learning model requires a refinement that delivers meaningful insights from the collected data. This process of improving data sets along with modern refinements can give better results.

Conclusion

In current times, data science can and has already proven to be a powerful weapon in several businesses, which have grown sevenfold. A proper, refined, and welcoming culture that supports experimenting with the nature of data scientists cannot be expected to be embraced by all. In this competitive arena, having a long-term vision coupled with developing a proper understanding and strategizing can have a significant impact on better decision-making that has qualitative and resourceful outcomes.