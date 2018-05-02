Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 15th, 2020
    Filmi Baatein | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Teaser for “Safalta 0 km” starring Dharmesh Yelande shall force you to twirl and shake a leg!!

    “SAFALTA 0 KM” is the first dance-based film in Gujarati Cinema. Director Akshay Yagnik, Producer Pinal Patel, are debuting with Gujarati film and Actor Dharmesh Yelande after doing several Bollywood films now debuting in Gujrati cinema with Safalta 0km.

    The teaser will make you tap your feet and stir your emotions. Though it is just a teeny glimpse of the film, there is a lot more to watch out for. Dharmesh does full justice to his role as even in real life he is extremely passionate about dance.

    Akshay provided an interesting insight into the film as he said “This film is partially inspired by my own life’s journey with some elements of fiction. Right from the beginning I always wanted to cast Dharmesh Yelande for the role of Shaurya Mehta.”

    As we all know Dharmesh has struggled extensively to reach where he is. His hard-work and dedication is an inspiration for all.

    The teaser starts with the dialogue, “I don’t know whether this dance will make or ruin my life”. Shaurya risked it all. His journey towards making dance his only insanity, his only high shall get us thinking. It is surely going to be an inspiring story for all those dance aspirants.

    The movie has a message for everyone from all age groups.

    It explains the true meaning of success.

    It not only has a lot of dance but a wide spectrum of emotions and some really quirky dance tracks that are surely going to be dance anthems post-release. Excellent music by music directors Veeral- Laavan.

    Apart from Dharmesh, there are some exceptional performances from Nikunj Modi, Manisha Thakkar, Shivani Joshi,Tarun Nihilani, Shivani Patel, Dharmesh Vyas, Kurush Deboo, Uday Modi, Paurvi Joshi and Shivam Tiwari. The movie is Produced under the banner of RZ Entertainment Pvt.Ltd. and will be releasing on 14th February 2020.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising poet in town
    Rising poet in town
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Maharashtra News
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    Trending News
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Featured News
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Trending In Nagpur
    Ajit Pawar seeks dismissal of ‘meritless’ PIL filed against him in irrigation scam
    Ajit Pawar seeks dismissal of ‘meritless’ PIL filed against him in irrigation scam
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Two middle-aged men knocked dead in MIDC, Sakkardara mishaps
    Two middle-aged men knocked dead in MIDC, Sakkardara mishaps
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145