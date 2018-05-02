Team OCHRI manages complex delivery case successfully

Nagpur: Recently a 29-year-old female from Chandrapur was referred to Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (OCHRI), a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited, Nagpur. She was admitted under care of Dr. Bindu Marar- Senior Gynecologist. She was 6 ½ months pregnant for first time with uncontrolled Gestational Diabetes and Polyhydramnios with fetus having a huge cervical teratoma (cystic- solid tumor) in the antero-lateral part of the neck with anticipation that it will compromise the airway of the neonate after birth. In view of above fetal complication and high-risk surgery, Chandrapur Gynecologist timely referred her to OCHRI Obstetrics Department for further management.

After detailed workup, controlling diabetes and other parameters for two weeks, the patient was taken for elective Caesarean section surgery with gynecologists, anesthesiologists, pediatricians and pediatric surgeon preparing plans A, B, C and even D, E, F ready for assisted ventilation of the neonate. Intubating the baby was also going to be a great challenge in itself due to the size and location of the tumor.

The great challenge was accepted and successfully accomplished by Team OCHRI and it was indeed a great team effort with total faith of family of patient in the team. After uneventful and successful LSCS surgery, Team OCHRI could finally intubate the baby with the help of fiber optic bronchoscope. The baby was shifted to PICU with a plan for surgical removal of cervical tumor later on.

The OCHRI Team comprised of Dr. Bindu Marar & Dr. Humne- Sr. Gynecologists, Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Anita Pande, Dr. Smita Harkare- Sr. Anesthetists, Dr. Kuldeep Sukhadeve, Dr. Anju Kadu- Sr. Pediatricians, Dr. Deepak Goel- Pediatric Surgeon, Dr. Nikhil Balankhe- Sr. Critical Care Physician, Dr. Nitu Hedaoo — Gynecologist and Dr. Priyanka Wankar- Pediatrician. Sister Nisha, WSS-OT, staff nurses Pinki & Suhani, OT technicians Shivaji Mane and Ghanshyam Mule along with other paramedical & nursing Staff of OT, OBGY and PICU supported the team of doctors.

Dr. Bindu Marar and Dr. Humne performed the surgery while Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Smita Harkare and Dr. Anita Pande provided the critical anesthesia. Dr. Kuldeep Sukhadeve and Dr. Anju Kadu revived the new born. Dr. Deepak Goel did fiber optic direct laryngoscopy for intubation of neonate. Dr. Nikhil Balankhe managed the pre & post-operative medical management of patient. Dr. Nitu Hedaoo, Dr. Priyanka Wankar and Dr. Shweta Lodhi supported the team.

RNHPL management led by Uday Bhaskar Nair, Chairman, Dr. Usha Nair, Dr. Vidya Nair, Divya Nair, Dr. Vinaya Nair- Directors and Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director congratulated OCHRI Team OBGY, Neonatology, Anesthesia and OT Complex for undertaking this risky but lifesaving procedure and saving the newborn and mother. Medical Community from Nagpur along with relatives of patient congratulated the entire OCHRI team for successful outcome and implementation of skills and technology humanely.

Such intricate ethical handling of varied complex cases in view of advanced equipage, comprehensive specialized round the clock team availability and diligent nursing care has raised OCHRI to a high pedestal and gained immense goodwill wherein patients with wide-ranging complications are referred daily by knowledgeable practioneers practicing in Central India.