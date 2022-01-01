TEAM OCHRI ensures severely injured jawan returned home

Bullet had entered from neck and exited through eye-socket and skull Recently a 33-year-old police jawan from Gadchiroli was brought by Gadchiroli Police in a Critical condition to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (owned by Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited) with history of accidental firearm injury on face and head at Commando Training Centre. On examination; he had Firearm Entry wound in neck with exit from eye socket and Skull. Provisional Diagnosis was Firearm Injury on face with complex multiple facial fractures with Left eye injury with Head Injury.

Dr. Darshan Rewanwar- Plastic Surgeon informed that; considering the urgency, patient was taken for surgery without waiting for Covid-19 RTPCR test. He underwent 8 hours’ complex surgery by a multi-disciplinary surgical

team of Tracheostomy, Enucleation of Lt. eyeball, Frontal craniotomy with Duroplasty with fixation, closure of Lt. Frontal orbital defect, tongue & palate reconstruction, Lt. Upper & lower eyelid reconstruction and closure

of entry & exit wound. Later on during his stay, he underwent multiple serial complex surgeries for around 5-6 hours.

Multidisciplinary OCHRI Surgeons Namely Dr. Darshan Rewanwar- Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Palak Jaiswal Neuro Surgeon, Dr. Abhay Agashe- Ophthalmologist, Dr. Dhananjay Kane- General Surgeon and Dr. Siddharth Saoji- ENT Surgeon performed varied complex surgeries while Dr. Neeta Deshpande Dr. Smita Harkare & Dr. Anita Pande provided anesthesia and Dr. Kavita Dhurve assisted them. At present, he is stable and ready for discharge. Subsequently, he has been called back for cosmetic reconstruction like artificial eye ball fixation and scar removal surgeries.





Apart from the Multidisciplinary OCHRI Surgeons; Dr. Rajesh Atal- Critical Care Physician, Dr. Hemant Waghmare- Physician, Dr. Nishikant Lokhande, Dr. Manish Agarwal & Dr. Saurabh Jaiswal- TEAM Radiology, Dr. Milind Pande Pathologist, Dr. Smita Harkare, Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Anita Pande – TEAM ANESTHESIA, Smt.Mansi Andhare- Dietician, Dr. Atul Dekate- Rehabilitation Specialist, Dr. Sudhir Mahajan- Mental Health Physician and Dr. Ninad

Gawande- Medico-legal Consultant rendered their expertise.

Along with OT, CCU and Ward nursing & paramedical TEAM; 24×7 stationed specialist Intensivist Cover was provided by dedicated team of Dr. Mohit Gharpure, Dr. Akshay Burlawar, Dr. Suchita Naik and Dr. Rajashree Kapkar who are leading clinical assistants Dr. Aves Hasan, Dr. Dhananjay Chafle, Dr. Kushal Narnawre, Dr. Nilesh Pidhekar and Dr. Akash Jaiswal while Ward team was led by Dr. Anit Prakash and Emergency response team during admission was led by

Dr. Noorul Ameen.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director complimented TEAM OCHRI and said that, “This gunshot victim whom at first instance all felt will not pull through is going home today. No words to express the happiness on observing such

realization of our hospital’s mission i.e. Saving lives, Saving families.”

Dr. Usha Nair- RNHPL Director concluded by stating that Society should understand that total faith on the treating doctors not only helps in healing bout also generates confidence on the doctor to dare attempt novel

undertakings to save life. “We value the confidence shown on us always by Maharashtra Police, all energy and major industrial establishments for referring their burn, accident and severely injured victims to OCHRI for needful comprehensive care,” she added.

Shri.Sandeep Patil, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations), Maharashtra and Shri.Vivek Masal, IPS, SRPF Commandant who were personally keeping daily track of the progress of this patient in their

message have applauded TEAM OCHRI for this phenomenal recovery and stated that society reveres doctors as Gods only because of such miraculous cures.