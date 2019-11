Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH

Nagpur: Triggering the enthusiam among fans to next level, the warriors of team India and Bangladesh arrived in Nagpur on Friday afternoon. The team members arrived here by chartered flights from Rajkot. Both the teams will lock horns in third T20 scheduled to be played at VCA Jamtha stadium on Sunday.

Headed by captain Rohit Sharma, team India left for Hotel Radisson Blu from Dr Babasaheb International Airport while Bangladesh team was taken to Hotel Le Meridien.