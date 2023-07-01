Team, family and friends are the best investment of life: Mr. Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, interacted with IIM Nagpur students and shared his experiences during the valedictory function of the ‘Hi-Impact Leadership Program’ conducted by author, motivational speaker, Mr. Shiv Khera on the Institute’s campus on Friday.

While narrating some of the incidents from his life, Mr. Gadkari said commitment to work, a good temperament and humble nature are key to success. Insisting that only a team person can be a leader, he said that your team, family and friends are the best investment of life. Try to be more credible, honest as good will is the best capital, he added.

“You can donate eyes but you cannot give vision,” Mr. Gadkari said while explaining that one needs to learn to take adversities in a stride and stick to the principles, try to give time-bound qualitative decisions, stay committed. He reminded the students that life is a struggle and one has to conquer adversities to come out a winner.

Earlier, Mr. Khera thanked Director IIM Nagpur, Dr.BhimarayaMetri, for granting him an opportunity to guide the second year MBA students. The students were re-oriented not only to the curriculum but were also aligned to their future role as leaders believing in ethical practices. The program curated by Mr. Khera focused on enhancing the students’ knowledge, skill sets and attitude to succeed in the business/corporate world. While IIM Nagpur provides brilliant education, such orientation programs help student learn to make meaningful living with great professional opportunities.

Dean Executive Education Prof. Mukund Vyas shared his experience on the occasion. He admitted that the program had transformed him completely. He informed that this was the only IIM to conduct such a program in the interest of the students.

The students were later granted certificate of completion during the ceremony. Some of the students voiced their opinion about the program and elaborated on how it had changed them for the better.

Shiv Khera signs an MoU with IIM Nagpur

Nagpur | June 30: Author, educator, motivational speaker & consultant Mr. Shiv Khera signed an MoU with IIM Nagpur on June 26, 2023. The MoU, which aims to regularly engage Mr. Khera to conduct Executive Development Programs on topics such as Leadership Development, Public Speaking, Sales & Marketing, Time Management, Stress Handling etc.

Mr. Khera and Director IIM Nagpur, Dr.BhimarayaMetri signed the MoU during a ceremony held on IIM Nagpur campus. The Executive Development Programs, which will be conducted twice/thrice a year, will train the participants on topics like Attitude, Leadership, Motivation, Inter-personal Skills, Self Esteem, Goal Setting, Communication, Values & Vision.

These training programs will be interactive and participative with involvement through part lectures, small group discussions, role-plays, situational case studies and individual written and team exercises.

