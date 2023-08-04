TATR discontinues its current online safari booking portals

Nagpur: Dr. Jitendra Ramgaonkar, the Executive Director of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation, Chandrapur (TATR), has taken a decision to discontinue the online safari booking portals. As of Thursday, wildlife enthusiasts and tourists are no longer able to book online tickets through the websites www.mytadoba.org and www.booking.mytadoba.org.

Starting from Friday, the official website for safari bookings at TATR will be exclusively available at www.mytadoba.mahaforest.gov.in. However, it is important to note that the booking facility on this new website will be made available from August 17.

Advertisement

Dr. Ramgaonkar urged all visitors to adhere to this new procedure for booking safaris. Any bookings made through the discontinued websites after the given date will not be valid. It is advised to wait until August 17 and use only the official www.mytadoba.mahaforest.gov.in website for safari bookings at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The decision to discontinue the previous online booking portals was taken to streamline and centralize the safari booking process, ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly experience for wildlife lovers and tourists.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement