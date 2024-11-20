Tata Harrier: The Premium SUV Built for Power and Performance

Advertisement





The Tata Harrier has redefined premium SUV expectations in India. This car blends power, performance and style into a commanding on-road presence. Since its launch, Harrier’s aggressive design, rugged build, refined engineering, and tech features have captured the interest of Indian SUV enthusiasts.

Tata Motors has positioned the Harrier as a symbol of power and performance – an ideal robust vehicle for city roads and off-road terrain.

Tata Harrier Variants in India

The Tata Harrier SUV has 25 different models in India, with prices ranging from ₹14.99 lakhs to ₹25.89 lakhs. It uses a 170PS 2.0-litre diesel engine; you can choose manual or automatic transmissions. It has four main trims: Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless.

With different styles and transmission choices and a 5-star safety rating, the Harrier offers extensive customisation to match your needs, making it a popular mid-size SUV.

The Tata Harrier’s Unique Edge

Tata Harrier is built with unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. These include,

1. Bold & Stylish Design

The new Tata Harrier addresses the youth energy by bringing a warrior spirit into sharp lines that command attention through an impressive front grille. Every minute detail has been perfected to give it a dynamic, confident presence that speaks to the heart of any modern-day warrior.

2. Eye-Catching Lighting

The Harrier boasts Sequential DRLs with stylish indicators, end-to-end connected DRLs, and LED lighting flowing across the boot for a distinctive look. It has LED Projector Headlamps and Front Fog Lamps with cornering functions for perfect clear visibility in low-light and foggy conditions to add safety and style.

3. Strong Exterior Features

From the bold shape of Rugged Roof Rails to the avant-garde feel of a Dual-Tone Roof, design elements in Harrier elevate its bold character. The sleek R18 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts amplify the road presence, and the Signature Connected LED Tail Lamp leaves a mark long after you’ve driven off.

4. Customised Interior Comfort

Inside, it gets Persona-Themed Interiors, which allow you to personalise the ambience. A Voice-Assist Panoramic Sunroof with mood lighting and Digital Steering with a Themed Dashboard provide a refined driving environment. The new-generation central Control Panel is a personal command centre and adds an upscale touch to the SUV.

5. Powerful Engine Performance

A Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine with 6-speed automatic and manual transmissions responds with swift acceleration and smooth gear shifting, giving it a strong drive. Bejewelled Terrain Mode Selector and Dual Paddle Shifters polish every tour.

6. Safety

Safety takes precedence in the Harrier. It also comes with 7 Airbags, Advanced ESP, and ADAS. Further, it forms a safe cocoon of protection for every travel. It ensures you are never alone on the road. Assistance is available around the clock with the Emergency Call & Breakdown Call feature.

7. Advanced Technology

The Harrier has some slick tech features to keep you entertained and connected to drives. The top-notch Harman and JBL sound system will give you incredible audio quality. All your media, navigation, phone stuff, and vehicle details are easy to access, thanks to the Harrier’s massive 31 cm touchscreen and 26 cm digital display cluster.

8. Premium Comfort

Digital Instrument Cluster allows easy access to critical information. Your smartphone remains your sole companion with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay over Wi-Fi. The Harrier features best-in-class comfort with a 6-way Powered Driver Seat with Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, and Dual-Zone Climate Control.

9. Convenient Modern Features

The Harrier is also user-friendly yet future-ready. Features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, wireless chargers, and intelligent 45W C-type chargers distinguish it from others. Enhanced comfort will be provided with a Comfort Headrest for the 2nd Row and an Air Purifier with AQI Display, ensuring a healthy and comfortable environment for all passengers.

Tata Harrier: Key Specifications

Tata Harrier has the following technical specifications, including

1. Architecture

OMEGA ARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8

2. Engine

0L Kryotec BS6 Phase 2 Diesel.

170 PS power @ 3750 rpm; 350 Nm torque @ 1750-2500 rpm.

1956 cc, inline 4-cylinder, BS6 compliant.

3. Transmission

6-speed manual

6-speed automatic

4. Dimensions

LxWxH: 4605 mm x 1922 mm x 1718 mm

4605 mm x 1922 mm x 1718 mm Wheelbase: 2741 mm.

5. Brakes

Front disc brakes on most trims.

Rear disc brakes from Adventure+ onwards.

6. Suspension

Front- Independent McPherson strut with coil spring.

Independent McPherson strut with coil spring. Rear– Semi-independent twist blade with Panhard rod and coil spring.

7. Tyres

235/65 R17 alloys for most trims, larger 245/55 R19 for higher trims.

8. Spare

235/70 R16 steel.

9. Boot Space

445 to 815 litres

10. Fuel Tank

50 litres.

11. Seating

5-seater.

Conclusion

The feature-packed Tata Harrier stands out by blending head-turning style, rugged off-road ability, and upscale comfort into a capable midsize SUV package. Its 25 variants, strong 170PS diesel engine, 5-star safety rating, customisable mood lighting, and abundant technology establish this vehicle as a premium offering that delivers on performance, safety and interior refinement for modern Indian customers.