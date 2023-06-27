Task fraud: Man duped of Rs 59.51 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: A cyber crook duped a 40-year-old man from Hingna area of over Rs 59.51 lakh on the pretext of providing him a part-time job.

The victim, Vilas Nagina Mishra, a resident of Plot No 9, Vaishali Nagar, Tower Line, Hingna, received a message on his Telegram App offering him a part-time job in April this year. After he accepted the offer, he was given certain tasks. Between April 9, 2023, and June 21, 2023, he completed all the tasks and deposited Rs 59,51,741 in the Telegram and bank accounts of the person with whom he was communicating online. Even after completion of the ‘online assignments,’ he neither got any job nor any commission. Later, Mishra realised that he was duped by the online trickster and approached the police.

Following Mishra’s complaint, Cyber Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started the probe to trace and arrest the culprit.

