Tarikh pe Tarikh: NMC polls further delayed as SC defers OBC quota hearing till May 6

NMC’s general body was dissolved in March 2022, and since then, the Municipal Commissioner has been handling governance as an administrator, leaving former corporators frustrated

Nagpur: The much-awaited elections to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are unlikely to take place anytime soon, as the Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the next hearing on the OBC reservation issue to May 6. The decision casts further uncertainty over Maharashtra’s long-pending local body polls, which have already been delayed for nearly three years.

A division bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Sinha briefly heard the matter in the morning session. Petitioners informed the court that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) had already granted 27% political reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in line with the apex court’s directive.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra government, confirmed that the OBC reservation issue had been resolved and reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining the 27% quota. However, petitioners urged the court to direct the SEC to conduct elections without further delay under the previous ward structure.

The legal battle stems from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s 2021 ordinance granting 27% OBC reservation in local body elections. The Supreme Court stayed the ordinance on December 6, 2021, citing non-compliance with the mandatory “triple-test” procedure required to justify the quota. Since then, multiple legal amendments have been made, but the court remains unconvinced due to the lack of clarity on which petitions specifically challenge the reservation.

With civic polls on hold, key municipal corporations—including those in Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nashik — have remained under the control of state-appointed administrators since 2022. In Nagpur, the general body was dissolved in March 2022, and since then, the Municipal Commissioner has been handling governance as an administrator, leaving former corporators frustrated.

Following the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, political parties were expecting local body polls soon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had previously hinted at an April election timeline, contingent on the Supreme Court verdict. However, political insiders now suggest that the elections may not take place before October.

The pending legal cases revolve around crucial aspects such as OBC reservation, ward formation, the number of corporators per ward, and overall civic representation. Legal experts cite voluminous data and procedural complexities as key reasons for the prolonged delay.

The absence of an elected body has stalled crucial development projects, leaving the city in a governance limbo. Former corporators and aspiring candidates are growing increasingly restless, warning that continued delays could erode public trust.

“Local bodies are the first point of contact for the common man. Without elected representatives, the administration lacks the sensitivity and accountability that people expect,” a former corporator remarked.

With no immediate resolution in sight, Nagpurians may have to wait even longer for their voices to be represented through the ballot box.