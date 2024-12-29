Tanishq Audio Returns to Nagpur After 2 Years for New Years: Set to Rock the Biggest New Year’s Eve Event at Dabo Club & Kitchen

Advertisement













Nagpur is all set to welcome the New Year in style as the city’s biggest New Year’s Eve event gears up to make headlines. The excitement is doubled as DJ Tanishq, also known as Tanishq Audio, returns to his roots after two long years. Known for his electrifying beats and an unparalleled ability to set the dance floor on fire, Tanishq is ready to give Nagpurians a night they won’t forget.

This year’s grand celebration will be hosted at Dabo Club & Kitchen, a premium venue synonymous with luxury and unforgettable nightlife experiences. The New Year’s Eve bash promises an evening packed with pulsating music, mesmerizing visuals, and a high-energy atmosphere. With Tanishq Audio headlining the event, the night is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking about his return, DJ Tanishq shared, “Nagpur holds a special place in my heart. Performing here feels like coming home. I’m excited to bring my music back to the city and give everyone a New Year’s celebration to remember.”

Over the years, Tanishq Audio has gained recognition for his dynamic performances and unique soundscapes, which blend genres seamlessly to create unforgettable musical journeys. His return to Nagpur is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly looking forward to dancing to his beats.

Dabo Club & Kitchen has already built a reputation for hosting top-tier events, and this New Year’s Eve is set to be its crowning glory. With Tanishq Audio on the decks, a night of nonstop music, gourmet delights, and unmatched energy awaits.

Nagpur, get ready to dance your way into 2025. Don’t miss the chance to witness DJ Tanishq’s magic live. Grab your tickets now and be a part of the biggest celebration in town!