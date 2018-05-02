Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

    Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to inaugurate Free HLA Matching Camp for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Patients

    The Governor of Tamilnadu Banwarilal Purohit is going to inaugurate Free HLA Matching Camp at Dr. Vinky Rughwani’s Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Centre, Jaripatka, Nagpur on Thursday, 27th February 2020 at 6.30 p.m.

    Sandeep Joshi Mayor, Nagpur Municipal Corporation will be the Guest of Honour. The Director of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Centre Dr. Vinky Rughwani told that Bone Marrow Transplantation is a permanent cure for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disease.

    HLA Matching of the patients with their siblings and parents is must before undergoing Bone Marrow Transplantation. Normally this facility is not available in Central India. Also it is a costly procedure which costs around Rs.20,000/- to each family.

    Dr. Rughwani said that this procedure will be done free of cost in the camp. The team from Bangalore will come to do the procedure of HLA Matching. The patients from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will get benefit of this camp.

