Talk by Mr.SushilReddyon‘AwarenessaboutSustainableMobility’ at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur

Nagpur: “Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies,Nagpur, in its commitment towards Sustainability, hasundertaken a noteworthy initiative by hosting Mr. Sushil Reddy—an alumnus of IITBombay and HEC Paris, and a 2 time Guinness World Record holder. He has been doing multiple endurance journeys on electric vehicles to raise awareness about sustainable mobility.

The idea is to interact with students as much as possible and share his experiences on e-mobility as value addition. He is currently on a remarkable journey covering a distance of more than 10,000 km in just 60 days. All this is incollaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra which has provided a Mahindra XUV 400 EV for the trip.Mr. Reddy gave a demo of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV, showing the components under the bonnet of the EV.

Mr. Sushil Reddy’s steadfast dedication to sustainablemobilityservesasacompellingsourceofinspirationinourcollectiveendeavortosafeguard the environment.He stayed in the campus for the night and drove to his next destination the next day. The event was coordinated by Dr. Ruturaj Baber and Dr. SarikaKeswani under the guidance of the Director Dr. Sameer Pingle.

