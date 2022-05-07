Taliban order women to wear burqa in public

Advertisement

In the latest curb on women’s rights, the Taliban on Saturday issued a decree ordering the Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public.

The decree was issued by Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada and was later released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul, reported Dawn.

“They should wear a ‘chadori (head-to-toe burqa)’ as it is traditional and respectful,” he said.

Though the decree is new, the Taliban have been forcing women to cover themselves up since returning to power in August.

Earlier, the Taliban’s religious police put up posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up.

Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice pasted the poster on cafes and shops.

The posters had an image of the face-covering burqa.

Along with the picture, a message on the poster read, “According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab.”

Taliban during its regime in the 1990s made it mandatory for women to wear a burqa.

Women in Kabul already cover their hair with headscarves, though some wear modest western clothing. However, outside Kabul burqa remained common.

