Taking online meetings, keeping track of Nagpur all-day: Raut

Nagpur: Guardian minister Nitin Raut shot back at political detractors who questioned his absence from Nagpur amid the Covid surge, saying he’s ‘on top of the situation’ regardless of his physical location.

BJP and MNS leaders have been gunning for Raut saying the guardian minister is busy with political campaigns in southern India, rather than being stationed in the district. Raut said his physical presence has nothing to do with handling the Covid-19 situation.

“Every day we have online review meetings and all decisions are taken in consultation with me. Me being physically there has no bearing on the situation as local officials are working as per schedule. We have taken multiple decisions like increasing bed capacity, provisioning for extra oxygen cylinders and increased testing,” said Raut.

While local BJP leaders are targeting Raut, leader of opposition in state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, refrained from attacking him personally. On his arrival at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, “The situation is definitely serious in Nagpur but we will work with the government during this crisis.”

Raut said he is keeping all stakeholders in the loop regarding the local situation. “In my last meeting, both Fadnavis and Union minister and city MP Nitin Gadkari were consulted and shared their inputs. We had asked for 30 vaccination centres but got only two. So, through Gadkari we are trying to get the extra allotment done because vaccination is the key here,” said Raut.



