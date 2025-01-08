Take note: High Security Registration Plates must for your vehicles before Mar 31

This rule applies to all vehicles (two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers) registered before April 1, 2019 across Maharashtra

Advertisement













Nagpur: For the old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, for affixing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and appointed three agencies, after a long-drawn-out tendering process, to carry out the task.

Authorities issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the new registration plates a day before the new Maharashtra Government was sworn in December.

Gold Rate Wednesday 07 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,400 /- Silver / Kg 89,900 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

To curb vehicle thefts and bring uniformity to vehicle identity marks, the fitment of these number plates was made mandatory for the vehicles registered in Maharashtra before April 2019, and the onus of installing those was on the manufacturers.

Made of a rare aluminium alloy, HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription ‘India,’ a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof.

As per SOP, the vehicle owner is responsible for getting HSRP and a third registration mark sticker installed by March 31, 2025.

Enforcement authorities (Regional Transport Offices and police) have been authorised to take legal action and impose fines for non-compliance under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, after the expiry of the March 2025 deadline. The Transport Commissioner’s office has appointed three agencies for the task of installing new registration plates in three zones across Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Government in August 2023 invited tenders for the fitment of HSRPs to more than two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. As per the HSRP tender documents, about 2.10 crore vehicles, including 1.62 crore two-wheelers and 33 lakh four-wheelers, were registered in Maharashtra between 2008 and 2019.

Each agency must set up HSRP embossing and installation centres in their respective zones based on vehicle numbers. They will also create software or an application for appointments, payments, and grievance handling.

Vehicle owners will have to book an appointment for HSRP installation at least two days in advance, and the agencies are required to have the HSRP plates ready by that time, the SOP mentioned.

“This project will ensure uniformity among all the license plates on the road. The HSRP plates are designed to help in vehicle identification and will prevent theft”. These plates will have a reflective film with IND inscribed on them and a 10 digit serial number. To implement this rule RTO has appointed agencies. Every agency has been given zones which include RTOs. The citizens will need to book appointments in order to install the HSRP plates. The costs approximately will be Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for four wheelers excluding GST.