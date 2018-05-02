Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    Take immediate action: EC on celebrations in WB

    Election Commission of India has asked respective State Chief Secretaries to take immediate action to stop gatherings. This is in response to images of TMC supporters celebrating their ‘win’ at Kalighat, Kolkata, which is the CM’s residence.

    DMK supporters continue to celebrate outside party headquarters in Chennai as official trends show the party leading on 118 seats so far. Election Commission of India has banned any victory procession amid the COVID-19 situation in the country.


