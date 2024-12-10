Take a note: Traffic cops pinpoint 23 accident-prone black spots in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Nagpur Traffic Police have pinpointed 23 accident ‘black spots’ across the city, locations notorious for frequent and severe accidents. Over the past three years, these areas have witnessed 43 serious accidents, with Prakash High School-Kapsi Bridge and Maruti Showroom Square emerging as particularly hazardous, accounting for 27 incidents alone.

Detailed list of black spots:

1. Old Pardi Naka Square (Pardi): 8 serious accidents.

2. Hanuman Mandir Square (Pardi): 5 serious accidents.

3. Prakash High School to Kapsi Bridge (Pardi): 15 serious accidents.

4. Maruti Showroom Square (Indora): 12 serious accidents.

5. 8th Mile Square, Amravati Road (Wadi): 5 serious accidents.

6. Uppalwadi Bridge (Indora): 2 serious accidents.

7. Jaripatka Square (Indora): 4 serious accidents.

8. Vita Bhatti Square (Indora): 3 serious accidents.

9. Mahesh Dhaba (Beltarodi): 3 serious accidents.

10. Chinchbhuvan Square (Beltarodi): 4 serious accidents.

11. Manewada Square (Ajni): 2 serious accidents.

12. Mhalgi Nagar Square (Sakkardara): 2 serious accidents.

13. Waddhamna (Wadi): 2 serious accidents.

14. Dongargaon (Hingna): 1 serious accident.

15. Rajiv Nagar (MIDC): 2 serious accidents.

16. IC Square (MIDC): 2 serious accidents.

17. Maharajbagh Square (Sitabuldi): 1 serious accident.

18. Chhatrapati Square (Dhantoli): 3 serious accidents.

19. Chamat Chakki Square (Hudkeshwar): 1 serious accident.

Additionally, two areas– Dighori Bridge (Sakkardara) and Telephone Exchange Square (Hudkeshwar)– reported no accidents during this period.

A senior traffic official emphasized that accident rates have decreased at 17 of these locations due to targeted interventions such as:

• Construction of road dividers.

• Installation of rumble strips.

• Improved street lighting.

However, persistent issues at Prakash High School-Kapsi Bridge and Maruti Showroom Square remain critical concerns for the department. These locations continue to witness frequent accidents, necessitating enhanced safety measures.

The Nagpur Traffic Police remain committed to addressing these challenges and monitoring high-risk areas to improve road safety citywide.