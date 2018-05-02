Taare Zameen Par….

Special program organized by teenagers to preserve social consciousness

Surbhi Mukherjee,Saurav Mukherjee, Iha Buty, Karl Hansotia and Aditya Chheda.have organized a special event for the children of Shraddhanand Anathalay in Nagpur. At such a young age, these socially conscious siblings took the responsibility of raising funds for the children of the orphanage.

While commenting on the event, “It is admirable that these siblings are conscious towards social responsibility at such a young age. Helpless kids also deserves to have a safe and bright future. This event is truly unique for raising funds for the future of our children while providing a platform for their skills.” – said Smt. Geetanjali Buty, Founder of Shraddhanand Anathalay.

For this, several children will display their skills through online event to be conducted on 2nd July 2021at 7pm. There will be live broadcast of this event on the Facebook page Shradhanand.Anathalaya and only Rs. 350 has to be paid for attending the event. These funds will be used for the future of the children of orphanage.

Interested can contribute funds through the below mediums:

BANK DETAILS HDFC BANK

Ltd Account No: 50100402992348

RTGS/NEFT Code: HDFC0000102

Paytm /Google Pay: 9422810747