T40 ‘Bittu’, Famous Tiger from Bramhapuri Division, Dies in Train Accident Near Sindewahi

Sindewahi: In a tragic incident highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region, T40, popularly known as Bittu, a prominent tiger from the Bramhapuri forest division, was fatally struck by a train near Sindewahi town on the night of October 12, 2025.

About T40 ‘Bittu’

Bittu was the son of the legendary tiger Jai from the Umred Karandla Wildlife Sanctuary. Over the years, he had become well-known in the region for his impressive size and distinctive markings. As one of the most photographed and monitored tigers in the Chandrapur landscape, Bittu played an important role in maintaining the area’s biodiversity and attracting wildlife enthusiasts and researchers alike.

The accident occurred on the railway tracks passing through the dense forests of the Bramhapuri division. While investigations are ongoing, incidents of wildlife being killed by trains are not uncommon in this corridor. Conservationists have repeatedly raised concerns about train routes cutting through critical tiger habitats.

This loss is particularly significant as it comes at a time when a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is underway against the railways, addressing safety concerns for wildlife along this railway route. Advocates for tiger conservation have long warned about the dangers posed by railway lines crossing tiger territories, urging authorities to take measures such as wildlife corridors and speed restrictions in vulnerable zones.

The death of T40 ‘Bittu’ serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for mitigation measures to prevent further human-wildlife conflicts and protect the majestic tigers of the region.