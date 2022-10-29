T20 World Cup: Series of upsets, rains put Nagpur bookies in the dock!!

Nagpur: It started with Namibia beating Sri Lanka, just before the elimination of West Indies, when Ireland sent the two-time champion packing during neck and neck qualification round of Super 12s, this was followed by series of upsets pulled off by Ireland defeating England (D/L Method) and sensational last ball thriller where Zimbabwe pulled of a heist to beat Pakistan with one run to spare.

The T20 World Cup in Australia has, perhaps, comprised the most entertaining finishes we’ve seen in the T20 Internationals. While a series of upsets along with washed out games have changed the dynamics of semi-final equations, these circumstances have also perplexed bookies in the Second Capital of the State in narrowing down to their favourites.

At the dawn of the T20 World Cup in Australia, the host was the favourite of bookies given the undue advantage of home pitches. The Aussies were followed by their all time rival England and world number one T20 team India. South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka followed the suit. West Indies was also in the fray for bookies before it was sent home packing by Ireland. However, with a series of upsets and several games being washed out by rains, the combinations have changed dramatically for the road to semi-finals.

Pakistan is now on the verge of elimination while bookies’ favourite Aussies are struggling to make it to the semi-final with New Zealand and England topping its group. Way seems clear for India and South Africa from their group (if only no further upsets and washed out games on the cards). While cricket lovers are enjoying these equations, bookies and punters, on the other hand, are anxious and in the dock as well!

Notably, while the entire country hailed Virat ‘King’ Kohli’s best knock (so far) in nail biting last ball thriller during India vs Pakistan match on Sunday October 23, bookies in Nagpur got bowled over the unexpected twist anchored by one of the great modern day cricketers. According to reliable sources, the bookies from Second Capital of the State lost crores of rupees during the match. Similar scenario occurred during the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan match, where bookies once again faced mammoth loss.



It is pertinent to mention that bookies across the city and district seemed to have no fear of police. Bookies are being active through various apps, including Telegram, but no one came on the police radar.

Nagpur Police Department is already facing shortage of IPS officials. In the hometown of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister, nearly half of the posts of top brass of city police are vacant. This has been attributed to the audacity of bookies, sources said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

