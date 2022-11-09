T20 World Cup: Rs 1,000 Crore Bet On Ind vs Eng semifinal match

Nagpur: While cricket fans across the globe are eyeing the upcoming India vs England match to establish who will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup finale in Australia, it is being said that India is the favorite to win the game in the betting market. Rs 1,000 crore has been staked so far, and the figure is likely to touch Rs 1,500 crore by the time the toss, sources said.

Notorious bookies from Second Capital of the State have already found safe heavens in nearby waterparks cum resorts , townships in the outskrits of city and hotels.

Notably, Nagpur Police didn’t nab any major players during this T20 World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that the penultimate match of Super 12 of T20 World Cup in Australia witnessed one of the biggest upsets in the World Cup history when Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs and cleared the way for India and Pakistan for semis.

During the first semifinal played between Pakistan and New Zealand, punters reportedly lost crises of rupees. Punters were relying on poor form of Babar and Rizwan and placed their bets on Kiwis. However, the phenomenal duo Babar and Rizwan turned the tide in the favour of Pakistan and punters suffered mammoth loss in Nagpur.

