T20 World Cup: Nagpur bookies lose Rs 1,000 crore as England knocks India out

Nagpur: In the end, it was a disappointment for cricket fans in India as England knocked out World Number 1 T20 team in the semi-final of World Cup in Australia. While 50s from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped team India to reach a significant total of 168; however, the heroics of England skipper Jos Butler and Alex Hales cut short India’s run in the World Cup. It was being said that India is the favourite to win the game in the betting market in Nagpur and whopping Rs 1,000 crore worth bets were also placed on India’ s victory. But, England burned a hole in the pockets of both bookies and punters.

At the start of the match, the odds were 50-50. However, the early departure of KL Rahul followed by Rohit Sharma, who was seen struggling throughout the tournament, and Suryakumar Yadav, put England in the driving seat. However, Kohli and Pandya toiled hard to help Indian bowlers to ensure that they had some fighting chance. But, in the chase of 168, England openers Butler and Hales made sure that the Indian bowling line-up didn’t have any chance and snatched an easy win.

Now, England will face Pakistan for the 2022 T20 Champion title in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13. Luck started favouring the Pakistan team when the Netherlands knocked out South Africa, paving the way for Pakistan into the semis. During the New Zealand vs Pakistan match, the poor performance by the Kiwis ensured an easy win for Pakistan. Now with England facing Pakistan in the final, the latter is said to be favourite.

Bookies and punters were relying on team India, who were favourites of many cricket pundits with the dawn of the T20 World Cup in Australia. But with India’s departure many suffered mammoth losses.

During the first semi final played between Pakistan and New Zealand, punters reportedly lost crores of rupees. Punters were relying on the poor form of Babar and Rizwan and placed their bets on Kiwis. However, the phenomenal duo Babar and Rizwan turned the tide in the favour of Pakistan and punters faced losses in Nagpur.

