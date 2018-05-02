Sword-wielding goon held in Ajni

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit No. 2, under the ‘Crack Down-2’ campaign, arrested a sword-wielding criminal in Ajni area on Monday.

The Crime Branch sleuths were on the trail of the goon, named Sanket Haridas Kamble (21), resident of Plot No. 121, Kashinagar, Rameshwari Road, Ajni. Cops had received information that the accused had celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake by a sharp-edged sword.

On Monday, the criminal was wielding the same sword and was planning a major crime in Kashinagar. The sleuths acted swiftly and detained him. After frisking, cops seized the sword and handed the goon over to Ajni police for further action.

The arrest was made by PI Anil Taksande, API Sumit Parteki, ASI Mohan Shahu, constables Santosh Madankar, Ramnaresh Yadav, NPC Ravi Shahu, sepoy Sheshrao Raut, driver constable Ninaji Tayde under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Sudhir Nandanwar.