Swift Action by Bhandara Police: Tiger Poachers Arrested in Pachara Village

Bhandara: In a swift operation, the Bhandara Police, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. Noorul Hasan, uncovered a tiger poaching case in Pachara village, Tumser. The case came to light when police received information about tiger remains being dumped near the Teen Pulia area in Pachara.

Acting on the orders of SP Hasan, a team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mr. P.B. Gophane and Tumser Police Station in-charge Inspector Milind Tayade rushed to the location. They were accompanied by police personnel, including constables Jayasingh Lilhare and Dingambar Piparewar, as well as a canine unit from the Forest Department.

Investigations led the team to the residence of a suspect, Raju Pirtaram Varkhade (50). Upon searching his house, suspicious tools were discovered. Initially, Varkhade resisted providing details about the incident. However, after further questioning, he confessed to poaching the tiger with the help of two accomplices, Durgesh Turshidas Lasunte (50) and Rajendra alias Bastiram Mahadev Kunjam (55), both residents of Navegaon.

Varkhade admitted that the trio used an electric shock setup in the fields to kill the tiger and later disposed of its remains. Acting swiftly, the police tracked down the two accomplices and handed them over to Forest Department officials for further legal action.

The operation was successfully conducted under the leadership of SP Mr. Noorul Hasan and SDPO Mr. P.B. Gophane, with Inspector Milind Tayade and his team ensuring the culprits were apprehended in record time.

This decisive action highlights the coordinated efforts of the police and forest authorities in tackling wildlife crimes and preserving the region’s biodiversity.