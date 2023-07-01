Swati Pandey is new V-C & MD of MADC

Nagpur: Swati Pandey, the Post Master General, Mumbai, has been appointed as Vice-Chairperson (V-C) and Managing Director of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) on deputation.

Deepak Kapoor, Principal Secretary of Department of Irrigation was given an additional charge of VC and MD of MADC in 2020. The order issued by the General Administration Department of Maharashtra State has made it clear that Pandey should be relieved from the present office of Post Master General immediately, and take charge as VC and MD of MADC, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Pandey did her BSc in Biochemistry from Hislop College. She was in Nagpur as Post Master General a few years ago. The change of guard at MADC was under consideration of the State Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement