Suspected human skeleton found in open plot in Rana Pratap Nagar in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensational news broke out in Rana Pratap Nagar on Wednesday night after suspected human skeleton was found in an open plot.

According to police sources, while conducting the bhoomipoojan for a construction project in a plot in the Rana Pratap Nagar area, some workers discovered the human skeleton. Following which they alerted the police.

Acting swiftly on the information, the squad from the Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station rushed to the scene and sent the skeleton to the forensic laboratory.

According to police sources, the skeleton appears to be four to five years old. However, it cannot be confirmed whether it is of human origin or synthetic. Sources said that an inference can only be made after a thorough laboratory inspection.

