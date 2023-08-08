Suspected human skeleton found in closed shutter in Kalamna, Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation gripped the Chikhali area under Kalamna Police Station on Tuesday night when a suspected human skeleton was discovered inside a closed shutter near the HP Petrol Pump.

According to police sources, there are multiple shutters in the block that are frequently closed. The suspected human skeleton was found within one of these shutters.

Upon receiving the information, the police swiftly responded and dispatched the skeleton to the Forensics Department for testing. Further investigations are underway.

