    Published On : Tue, Aug 18th, 2020
    Sushant case: Kin fears witnesses may be killed

    Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA and a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday claimed that witnesses in Sushant’s death case are being threatened and might be killed. He further claimed that the Mumbai police is not providing protection to them.

    “Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection,” he said while speaking to ANI.

    Notably, the CBI has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

    An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abettment to suicide. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

