Surge in Suicide Rates Sparks Urgent Mental Health Concerns: Dr. Harkishan Mamtani

In a disconcerting revelation, recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau for the year 2022 has shown a significant increase in suicide rates, prompting concern from mental health experts. Dr. Harkishan Mamtani, a consultant psychiatrist based in Nagpur, has highlighted these alarming trends, emphasizing the need for urgent attention to mental health issues.

According to Dr. Harkishan, the suicide rates for the year 2022 stand at 12.4 per one lakh population, up from 12.0 and 11.3 in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of suicides in India, is particularly affected, prompting Dr. Harkishan to raise awareness about the critical need for mental health support.

Dr. Harkishan, who holds an MD in Psychiatry and a Post-doctoral Fellowship in Neuropsychiatry from the prestigious National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), has expressed deep concern about the rising trend. He cites underlying mental distress as a significant contributor, with research showing that over 90% of suicide cases linked to mental illnesses, the commonest ones being mood disorders, substance use disorders, schizophrenia, and personality disorders.

Drawing on insights from the National Mental Health Survey conducted by NIMHANS, Dr. Harkishan reveals a startling treatment gap, where up to 90% of individuals across the country do not seek treatment for various mental illnesses. He believes lack of awareness and prevailing stigma to be the primary reasons for this treatment gap.

In response to these concerning statistics, the Government of India has launched the TeleMANAS helpline (14416), offering free tele-counselling services. Dr. Harkishan encourages individuals experiencing symptoms like persistent sadness, anxiety, loss of interest in daily activities, sleep and appetite disturbances, and negative thoughts to seek professional help from their nearest mental health professional.

Dr. Harkishan Mamtani is currently available for in-person consultations at Manoved, G Kumar Arogyadham in Jaripatka, Nagpur. Additionally, he offers teleconsultations via video-conferencing, aiming to make mental health services more accessible. Further details can be obtained on www.drharkishanpsy.com or +91-8380022225.