Surabardi Lake: From tourist haven to private property & waste dump — A scam in name of tourism?

Nagpur: Once a picturesque tourist destination known for its serene waters and lush surroundings, Surabardi Lake, located near Nagpur, is now a shadow of its former self. What was once envisioned as a thriving eco-tourism spot has allegedly been transformed into a private property and an illegal waste disposal site — raising serious questions about governance, environmental neglect, and possible corruption in the name of tourism development.

Surabardi Lake, once a popular getaway for nature lovers and visitors, was known for its scenic beauty and tranquil atmosphere. Nestled amidst greenery, the lake attracted tourists, families, and photographers who enjoyed its peaceful surroundings. Over the years, however, this once-thriving site has witnessed a dramatic decline.

Instead of being developed into a sustainable tourism hub, the lake has reportedly been encroached upon, with large portions of the land now under private ownership. Even more alarming is the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and construction debris, turning the lake into a potential environmental hazard. The situation has left locals and environmentalists outraged, questioning how a public tourist spot has been allowed to deteriorate so drastically.

Tourism development or land grab?

The report suggests that land near Surabardi Lake was once earmarked for tourism projects under various government schemes. However, instead of improving the infrastructure and promoting eco-tourism, parts of the area mysteriously changed hands, now allegedly belonging to private entities.

Residents and activists claim that a lack of transparency in land deals has led to unauthorized encroachments. The gradual privatization of a public resource like Surabardi Lake has fuelled speculation of a scam under the pretext of tourism development. If the land was originally designated for public use, how did it end up in private hands? Was there a deliberate attempt to sideline eco-tourism in favour of commercial gains? These are questions that authorities must answer.

Environmental degradation: A disaster in the making

With the lake now serving as a waste disposal site, concerns over its ecological impact have grown. Dumping of solid waste, plastic, and construction debris has led to water pollution and a decline in biodiversity. The lake, which once supported aquatic life and attracted migratory birds, is now struggling with contamination and neglect.

Environmentalists warn that if corrective action is not taken, Surabardi Lake could face irreversible damage, much like other neglected water bodies in Maharashtra. The unchecked dumping of waste has also sparked fears of groundwater contamination, posing a potential health risk to nearby communities.

The fate of Surabardi Lake now hangs in the balance. Will the authorities step in to restore the lake and hold those responsible accountable? Or will this once-beautiful tourist spot continue to crumble under negligence, corruption, and environmental degradation?

For now, Surabardi Lake stands as a stark reminder of how tourism projects, when mismanaged or misused, can lead to the destruction of natural resources instead of their preservation. The people of Nagpur await answers — and action.