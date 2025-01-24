Supreme Court Questions Maharashtra Over Funds for Waste Management Projects

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the Maharashtra government for its failure to allocate funds for solid waste treatment plants in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. The court has directed the state to file an affidavit detailing when the required funds will be released and to provide an update on the compliance status of municipal corporations with the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules.

A bench comprising Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan raised serious concerns during a hearing on Friday. “Where is the money going? Is it the state government’s position that you cannot pay for these two essential projects under the 2016 rules? We will examine the broader issue of fund allocation. Tell us when you will pay,” Justice Oka questioned.

The remarks follow the court’s earlier summons of Dr. H. Govindraj IAS, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, after the state claimed it lacked funds for the projects. Dr. Govindraj appeared via video conference to address the court’s concerns.

The court also demanded clarity on how many municipal corporations in Maharashtra have implemented the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules, signaling its intent to hold the government accountable for environmental obligations.

Further developments on this issue are awaited as the state is expected to file its affidavit in response to the court’s directives.