Sunny Deol, Babita Phogat attend inauguration ceremony of ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ 2020

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sunny Deol and Babita Phogat attended the inauguration ceremony of ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav ‘ session 3 in Nagpur. The event took place on the occasion of National Youth day. National Youth day is celebrated on Jan 12 on being the birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

The event with its tagline – Khelo Nagpur Khelo will accomodate all sports and games to the likes of cricket, athletics to gymnastics, cycling, body building, swimming, chess, lawn tennis, archery, rifle shooting, taekwondo, badminton, yog kriya, judo, table tennis, volleyball, kho kho, wresting, sepak takra, fencing, softball and a wide array of sporting events.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar, mayor Sandip Joshi, former ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Parinay Fuke, MP Vikas Mahatme, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, Sudhakar Deshmukh, former MLA Milind Mane, city BJP president Pravin Datke, former minister Surekha Kumbhare and deputy mayor Manisha Kothe were the guests of honour.

The competitions will be opened for both boys and girls under different age categories including under-12, under-15. Under 18, Open tournaments etc (see the chart attached)

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is one of its kind event started by Gadkari to promote region’s sporting talents under various categories.