Published On : Thu, Jun 13th, 2019

“Sunahari Yaden, Ek Shyam Suro ke Nam” a Musical journey

“Sunahari yaden, ek shyam suro ke nam ” a musical concert took place at IWWA Hall, Shankar Nagar Nagpur.

Our journey starts with Ganedh Vandna Tu sukhkarta sung by Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar. Then came the voice of Nagpur and Director of Swardhuny musical academy Anshu buty with sizzling performance ye mera dil pyar ka deewana, and audiance gets tuned with musical Euphoria.

Followed by versatile singer Yogesh ji asare with darde dill darde jigar.

Then came the all time hit duet aajkal tere mere pyar ke charche sung by Dr. Uttarwar and Rupali Roy. Journey proceed with Babuji Dheere chalna sung by bubbling personality and rising singer Deepali Sapre. Then came the Mohd rafi of our gp Padmakarji Maske with aaj ki rat mere dil ki salami lelo and won applaud.

Then came the dancing lady Rupali Roy Director of Sonorous gp with Darling ankho se aankhe char kalo. Her presentation compels teenagers to come on dias and dance with her.

We proceed further a dil muze bata de by Deepali, Duets Chup gaye sare najare by Anshu buty and and Dr. Uttarwar, O hasina zulfowali by Rupali and Dr.Uttarwar, dil me tuze bithake by pallavi sahare, sochenge tumhe pyar kare ke nahi by Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar. Followed by sizzling performances Dil cheege kya hai by Anshu Buty, Aap jaisa koi mere jindgi me aaye by Deepali Sapre, Ye rat me jo maja hai by Rupali Roy , gulabi aankhe and aanese uske aaye bahar by Yogesh Aasre.

It was first program given by Sa Re Ga Ma cultural gp. We never think that it would be a super duper success .

Audience was cream from society, all gazetted officers, class one govt officers, renowned doctors, business tycoons was there. Secondly compeering was also with Dr. Uttarwar, but He enjoyed it alot. Compeerer’s job is really tuff because he has to elaborate history of that song to maintain connect of audience. It was amazing experience for organizer. No doubt without support of friends it will not be possible for me. No words to express my gratitude towards Pawan da. Because of his sound and music, the show rises to grater height.

Event was sponsored by R K Engineering Automation Company Pvt Ltd.Nagpur. Chief guest was Mrs Swati Katkade and Mr. Anant Katkade Ex Manager Jalna District central co operative Bank Jalna.

Concept and Anchor was of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar. Coordinator was Miss. Taruna Chauhan .
Stage and Light Mr. Gajanan Sahare and Sound support was from Pavan Manwatkar and Team.

