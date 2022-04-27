Sukhjeevan Singh Dhillon’s debut Tollywood film Ghani enters the OTT realm.

Advertisement

Ghani will now be released on the Aha platform soon and will also release the producer’s cut version.

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we see the massive changes taking place around the world in ways more than one. This is because of the many developments that have been brought about by the rise of varied digital platforms, especially in the past few years. These digital platforms have the power and the potential to take over industries and sectors of the world, which has what turned some of these niches extremely successful.

This includes the entertainment world, which, especially after the pandemic, has also shifted into the digital realm, releasing shows, web series, events, and films on OTT platforms, offering the best of entertainment to audiences at their own convenience with a click on their phones and laptops. Sukhjeevan Singh Dhillon, the boxer turned actor who made his Tollywood debut with the film Ghani is excited for his film to be now released on the Aha platform after releasing it on the big screen.

Sukhjeevan Singh serves as a great example of a self-made success story in an industry known for fierce competition and too many established players. However, he still paved his own path to success by bagging a role in this sports drama, directed and written by Kiran Korrapati, presented by Allu Aravind Production, and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The rising actor feels overwhelmed as the film Ghani will soon enter the OTT realm on the Aha platform and also release the producer’s cut version to offer a unique experience to the audiences. The producer’s cut will have a different screenplay and will also offer 10 racy minutes.

High on emotions and action, the film had songs by Thaman S and actors like Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Naveen Chandra, Suniel Shetty, Upendra, and Japapathi Babu, which received rave reviews. Sukhjeevan Singh says that OTT has an enormous potential to turn any project more successful and with his debut film getting released on Aha, he is truly fascinated and running high on emotions.

